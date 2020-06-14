Marie Brown SteinbergerLouisville - Marie Brown Steinberger, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Valhalla Post Acute in Louisville. A Louisville native, she was born March 18, 1933 to the late Jesse and Alvina Weber Brown.She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Robert Steinberger, Sr., and her brother, Jesse Brown, Jr.Marie will be greatly missed by her daughter, April Vaught; her son, Rob Steinberger (Becky Decker); her granddaughter, Alli Vaught; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Brown.Funeral Services for Marie will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245.