Marie Brown Steinberger
Marie Brown Steinberger

Louisville - Marie Brown Steinberger, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Valhalla Post Acute in Louisville. A Louisville native, she was born March 18, 1933 to the late Jesse and Alvina Weber Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Robert Steinberger, Sr., and her brother, Jesse Brown, Jr.

Marie will be greatly missed by her daughter, April Vaught; her son, Rob Steinberger (Becky Decker); her granddaughter, Alli Vaught; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Brown.

Funeral Services for Marie will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
