Marie Casey
Oldham County, KY. - Marie Casey, 36, passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Marie entered this world on August 9, 1982 as Ed and Beverly Casey's first child. Born in Cincinnati, OH, Marie spent most of her childhood in Oldham County, KY.
Marie cared for patients at Fresenius Medical Care where her compassion and kindness made her an exceptional nurse. She had a comforting way with people—always sharing her big heart and warm smile with others.
Her passion for helping others extended into the world of animal care. Marie had a special connection with animals. She served as a volunteer at local animal shelters, and fostered pets in need of homes. She was a dog mom to several fur babies, all of whom she dearly loved.
To know Marie was a gift. She brought smiles to faces abound. We will forever cherish the many laughs and memories shared with her.
While there is great pain in our hearts, we find comfort in knowing that Marie has been reunited with her grandmother Ethel, grandfathers Pop Pop and George, other beloved family members, and her dog, Judah, whom she adored.
Marie's spirit will be carried-on by her sisters, Alicia and Jennifer Casey, as well as her niece Shayla Casey. Marie is also survived by her loving parents, Ed and Beverly Casey, grandmother Iris Mohs, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
Until we see Marie again in heaven, she will be deeply missed. In the meantime, when we think of her, we will remember the bright light that burned inside of her and the good she brought to this world.
Marie's celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Black Community Center (1551 N. Highway, 393, La Grange, KY 40031), with a family gathering to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019