Marie "Ria" E. SmithJeffersontown - Marie "Ria" E. Smith, 88, of Jeffersontown, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. "Jerry" Smith and a sister, Erika Wungk.She is survived by her daughter, Bettina Taliaferro (Carr); son, Michael Herget (Susan); grandchildren, Josh (Aimee), Jordan and Gabriel; great grandchild, Blaine; and sister, Hilda.Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of service.