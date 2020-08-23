1/1
Marie E. "Ria" Smith
Marie "Ria" E. Smith

Jeffersontown - Marie "Ria" E. Smith, 88, of Jeffersontown, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. "Jerry" Smith and a sister, Erika Wungk.

She is survived by her daughter, Bettina Taliaferro (Carr); son, Michael Herget (Susan); grandchildren, Josh (Aimee), Jordan and Gabriel; great grandchild, Blaine; and sister, Hilda.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
AUG
25
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
