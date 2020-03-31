Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Marie Elaine Agne (Troutt), 82, of Shelbyville, Ky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Myrtle; sister, Judith Brazee. Elaine is survived by her husband, Max Agne; sons, Brian Agne and Carl Agne; daughter-in-law, Jen Agne; grandchildren, Tommy Agne and Amy Agne; nephew and niece Tim Agne and Misty Agne; grand-niece, Natalie Agne and grand-nephew, Sam Agne.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.Tribute gifts may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
