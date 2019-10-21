|
|
Marie Elizabeth Hollinden Beyerle Lloyd
Louisville - Marie Lloyd, 101, passed away surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Judy Wahl (née Beyerle); grandchildren Jonathan M. Wahl, Allison M. Wahl, Carrie M. Wahl, Carl Beyerle and his wife Alice, and Steven Beyerle; brother, Fred Hollinden and his wife Pat (Jasper, IN); two great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Edward Carl "Toot" Beyerle and Clifton A. "Kip" Lloyd; sons, Edward Carl Beyerle, Jr. and Paul Thomas "P.T." Beyerle; son-in-law Michael J. Wahl; siblings, Oliver "Holly" Hollinden and Rosalind Allgeier.
Marie was born June 20, 1918 in Ferdinand, IN to the late John and Carrie Hollinden. Marie spent her adult life in Louisville, where she was married to her first husband and raised her family. Over the years, along with caring for her children and grandchildren, she worked tirelessly as a clerk, baked delicious desserts, and always found time to volunteer through various church groups. She was loved by all, and her stories of 101 years of adventures will be greatly missed.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:15 am on Friday, October 25th at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Funeral Mass at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass of the Air or your .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019