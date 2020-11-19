1/
Marie Elizabeth Willinger
1923 - 2020
Marie Elizabeth Willinger

Louisville - Marie Elizabeth Willinger, 97, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was the former Marie Schmitt, born in Louisville on May 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Louis and Agnes Schmitt. Her husband, Bernard Willinger also preceded her in death.

Marie was a retired bookkeeper for the former Cream Top Dairy Products and a longtime member of St. Martha Catholic Church. She was also a former volunteer for Genesis-Klondike Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Womack; granddaughter, Amber Womack; two sisters, Rose Stephens and Margaret Lee; two step-children, Vicki Schuckman and Thomas Willinger (Karen).

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 23rd at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by entombment at Resthaven. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with visitors limited to 25 persons due to recent COVID mandate. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the church and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
