Marie Gander Armstrong
1940 - 2020
Louisville - Marie Gander Armstrong, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, at The Forum of Brookside in Middletown, Kentucky.

Born April 22, 1940, in Bloomfield, Kentucky, to Adolph and Bertha (Wendt) Gander, Marie moved at a very young age to Danville, Kentucky, where she grew up the second of four children.

A graduate of Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky and the University of Kentucky, Marie was an elementary school teacher for 34 years, a majority of those teaching 4th Grade at Simpsonville Elementary School in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Marie was a long-time member of Long Run Baptist Church.

Marie's priorities in life were Christ, her husband, her family and teaching. Marie enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, constructing puzzles, cooking and spending time with her family. Marie was well-known for her homemade pies, fried chicken and strawberry jam.

Marie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Hart R. Armstrong; as well as her four children, Steve (Suzie) Armstrong, Jeff (Robin) Armstrong, Tim (Mechelle) Armstrong and Ami Armstrong; siblings, Beverly Alcorn, John Gander and Sarah Jo Riley; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Brad, Kyle, Logan, Colin, Corey and Molly; one great-grandchild, Adelaide; and a host of relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held. Internment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or the Salvation Army.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
