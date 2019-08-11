Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Drive
Marie Magdeline Hissam


1922 - 2019
Marie Magdeline Hissam Obituary
Marie Magdeline Hissam

Louisville - Marie Magdeline Hissam, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Nazareth Home. She was 96.

Marie was born October 26, 1922 in Akron, OH one of four daughters to Charles Hesidence and Magdeline Rupp Hesidence.

A mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a friend and a devout Catholic, Marie leaves a legacy of faith, love and inspiration.

She and her late husband of 62 years, James, were founding members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by two sons, James Hissam M.D. and Thomas Hissam; and sisters, Margie Reymann and Pauline Gerbec.

Marie is survived by her sons, Robert (Jackie) of Bluffton, SC, Donald Hissam (Laura Pitvorec) and David Hissam, both of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Prudence Hissam; 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, her older sister Rita Jenkins and many loving extended family and friends. She was avid competitor, playing golf until her mid 80's, and bingo and Wii bowling in her 90's.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm on Saturday, August 17 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:30 am, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
