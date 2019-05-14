|
Marie Margaret Phillips
Louisville - Phillips, Marie Margaret, 87, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Baisil. Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters, Joanne Smith (Gary), Eva Kennedy, Joseph Phillips (Teresa), Christine Little (Daniel), Theresa Scargill (Richard), Frank Phillips; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Francis J. Miley, Stella Weston. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm - 8:00pm at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Marie's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019