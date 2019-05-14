Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home.
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Margaret Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Margaret Phillips Obituary
Marie Margaret Phillips

Louisville - Phillips, Marie Margaret, 87, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Baisil. Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters, Joanne Smith (Gary), Eva Kennedy, Joseph Phillips (Teresa), Christine Little (Daniel), Theresa Scargill (Richard), Frank Phillips; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Francis J. Miley, Stella Weston. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 pm - 8:00pm at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Marie's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now