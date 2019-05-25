|
Marie "Marty" Ostertag
Louisville - Marie "Marty" Ostertag, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 23, 2019. Marty was born on 11/20/1933 in Fukuoka Japan. Marty moved to the United States and built a wonderful life and becoming a US Citizen. As a military wife she lived in many places and enjoyed life to its fullest, making a lot of friends along the way while lovingly raising her three children. Settling in Fairborn, Ohio, which was home for many years, where she met her late husband, Charlie Ostertag and her two loving stepchildren. She has lived in Louisville, KY for the past 5 years with her son Larry and became "Mom and Obachan" to everyone who met her with her contagious smile and sweet spirit. Her greatest hobbies in life were playing Bingo, dancing and cooking. Marty is survived by her two children, Marie Glynn (Harry Tharp), Larry Glynn, her two stepchildren, Charley Ostertag (Okmi), Carol Freniere (Chuck); grandchildren, Marc Osborn (Keli), Maddison Osborn,Katherine Samiljan (Chad), Sean Freniere (Michelle), Chris Freniere, Ben Freniere, Jennifer Stretch (Tommy), Jamison Ostertag, Willy Franklin, Kristina Franklin, Matthew Franklin and Joshua Childers; her great grandchildren, , Taylor Ostertag, Jacob Ostertag, Elle Stretch, and Declan Stretch, Mark and Taro Osborn. Her sisters Michiko, Yukie and brother Tomizo, and so many wonderful friends. Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ostertag; her parents, Kumagaro and TsuginoYamamoto; and daughter Helen Franklin.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 3-5pm with a funeral following at 5pm. at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY.
Interment will be at Fairborn Cemetery, Fairborn, OH.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019