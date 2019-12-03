|
|
Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo
Georgetown - Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo, 95 years of age, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Guerin Woods in Georgetown, IN. Marie was born February 27, 1924 in Laconia, IN to the late Charles and Susan (O'Bryan) Robertson. She was a 1942 graduate of Corydon High School, retired from Kroger Kemba Credit Union, and was a member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Corydon as well as Holy Family Catholic Church in New Albany. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Prestigiacomo, 7 brothers and 1 sister.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Prestigiacomo, Susan Hallal (Eli), Donald Prestigiacomo (Susan-deceased), Robert Prestigiacomo (Lisa), Alan Prestigiacomo, and Louise Perkins (Albert), Louise Marks (her sister), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and after 9:00 am Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 W. Daisy Ln., New Albany, IN 47150
Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019