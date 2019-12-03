Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Prestigiacomo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo Obituary
Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo

Georgetown - Marie Ruth (Robertson) Prestigiacomo, 95 years of age, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Guerin Woods in Georgetown, IN. Marie was born February 27, 1924 in Laconia, IN to the late Charles and Susan (O'Bryan) Robertson. She was a 1942 graduate of Corydon High School, retired from Kroger Kemba Credit Union, and was a member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Corydon as well as Holy Family Catholic Church in New Albany. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Prestigiacomo, 7 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Prestigiacomo, Susan Hallal (Eli), Donald Prestigiacomo (Susan-deceased), Robert Prestigiacomo (Lisa), Alan Prestigiacomo, and Louise Perkins (Albert), Louise Marks (her sister), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and after 9:00 am Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 W. Daisy Ln., New Albany, IN 47150

Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -