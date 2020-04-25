Services
Marie Sanders


1928 - 2020
Marie Sanders

Louisville - Marie Sanders, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marie was a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.

Marie was born on February 16, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to Fred and Alice Horn. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter, Brenda C. Miller, Son, Billy Ray Sanders, and Grandson, Jesse Jones.

Marie is survived by her loving Husband of 71 years, Jefferson W. (J.W.) Sanders, Daughter, Janice F Spencer, Daughter-In-Law, Sue Sanders, Brothers, Bill (Helen) Horn, Tommy Horn, and Dennis Horn, Grandchildren, Carla Miltimore, Gary E. Shepherd, Jodie (Jesse) Reynolds, T.J. (Angela) Spencer, and Sherry (Neil) Gibbs, Great-Grandchildren, Joseph Miltimore, Jonathan Miltimore, Tiana Miltimore, Allison Brown, Brittany Reynolds, Jeff Jones, Nickie Allgood, Issac Jones, Taylor Jones, Isaiah Hulker, Camron Spencer, Caroline Gibbs, Cate Gibbs, and Carly Gibbs, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Eva Miltimore, Aubrey Mosley, and Damian Miltimore,

Services are private.

The family requests that contributions in Marie's memory be made to Cloverleaf Baptist Church Children's Ministry.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Remember
