Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S Fifth Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. (Schnitger) French


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie T. (Schnitger) French Obituary
Marie T. French (nee Schnitger)

Gainesville - Marie T. French, (nee Schnitger) 85, passed away April 13, 2019 in Gainesville, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Evelyn, and her brother Henry P. Schnitger. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 63 years Charles J., her children Jennings (Martha), Karen Sampson & John French, her twin sister Evelyn Daily, sister Helen Edwards & brother William (Bill) Schnitger (Connie), and grandmother to nine grandchildren. Marie enjoyed volunteering at the Bellarmine House, delivering "Meals on Wheels", playing Bridge and summers at Lakeside. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S Fifth Street, Louisville, KY with Fr. Bill Fichteman as celebrant. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Please help us celebrate Marie's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Bristol Bar and Grille on Bardstown Road from 3 to 5 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Day Spring of Louisville or Hospice. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.