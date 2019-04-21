|
|
Marie T. French (nee Schnitger)
Gainesville - Marie T. French, (nee Schnitger) 85, passed away April 13, 2019 in Gainesville, Fl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Evelyn, and her brother Henry P. Schnitger. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 63 years Charles J., her children Jennings (Martha), Karen Sampson & John French, her twin sister Evelyn Daily, sister Helen Edwards & brother William (Bill) Schnitger (Connie), and grandmother to nine grandchildren. Marie enjoyed volunteering at the Bellarmine House, delivering "Meals on Wheels", playing Bridge and summers at Lakeside. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S Fifth Street, Louisville, KY with Fr. Bill Fichteman as celebrant. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Please help us celebrate Marie's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Bristol Bar and Grille on Bardstown Road from 3 to 5 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Day Spring of Louisville or Hospice. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019