Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Marie T. Kurzendoerfer Dues


Marie T. Kurzendoerfer Dues Obituary
Marie T. Kurzendoerfer Dues

Louisville - Marie T. (Kurzendoerfer) Dues gained her heavenly reward on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Ky. September 17, 1950 to the late Michael F. Kurzendoerfer and Marcella M. (Fussenegger) Kurzendoerfer.

She was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Marie was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She found her earthly calling when she volunteered in the classroom when her children began their formal education. She returned to Bellarmine University and earned her degrees in elementary education and began a 30 year teaching career, primarily in kindergarten at St. Agnes School. She was truly in her glory in the classroom surrounded by 25 kindergarteners.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years Joseph F. Dues, her sons Joseph F. Dues, Jr. (Christin), Gregory A. Dues (Mary), Timothy A. Dues, granddaughters Matdy Duren, Samantha and Annabelle Dues and Caroline Gravatte, and grandsons Christopher, Brandon and Oscar Dues, her siblings Marilyn(Steve) Rose, Michael(Janie), Marty(Diana), and Mark(Terri) Kurzendoerfer as well as many relatives and friends.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church on Friday, February 15th at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman Funeral Home - 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville , KY 40218.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Congregate for Something Great Building Fund, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
