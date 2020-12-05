Marie (Hardin) Wilkerson
Louisville - passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
Born in Washington County, KY, she retired from Phillip Morris and was also a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clellen Norris Wilkerson; son, Bob Wilkerson; sister, Beulah Richard; and parents.
She is survived by her children, Doug Wilkerson (Brenda), Diane VanCleave (Edward), and daughter-in-law, Carol Wilkerson; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great-grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society
.