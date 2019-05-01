Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5431 Johnsontown Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta Bickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta (Hall) Bickett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marietta (Hall) Bickett Obituary
Marietta (Hall) Bickett

Louisville - passed away at her home April 29, 2019. She was retired from Brown Williamson Tobacco Company and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She has been preceded in death by her late husband, James M. Bickett and her daughter Carol Sue Wise. She is survived by her remaining children: Phyllis Mitchell (Bobby), Frances Brutscher, James Bickett (Sally), Cheryl Stewart, Judy Felli (Bahram), Doris Meadows (Ronnie), Tracy Smith (Timmy) and Greg Bickett (LeaAnn), and a sister Bonnie Kaelin (Ray). Marietta has 28 Grandchildren, 50 Great-Grandchildren and 12 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens (West). Visitation will be Thursday at 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. A special thanks goes to Dr. James Fitzpatrick and his nurse Jenny Hall for the many years of loving care. Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now