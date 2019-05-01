|
|
Marietta (Hall) Bickett
Louisville - passed away at her home April 29, 2019. She was retired from Brown Williamson Tobacco Company and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She has been preceded in death by her late husband, James M. Bickett and her daughter Carol Sue Wise. She is survived by her remaining children: Phyllis Mitchell (Bobby), Frances Brutscher, James Bickett (Sally), Cheryl Stewart, Judy Felli (Bahram), Doris Meadows (Ronnie), Tracy Smith (Timmy) and Greg Bickett (LeaAnn), and a sister Bonnie Kaelin (Ray). Marietta has 28 Grandchildren, 50 Great-Grandchildren and 12 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens (West). Visitation will be Thursday at 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. A special thanks goes to Dr. James Fitzpatrick and his nurse Jenny Hall for the many years of loving care. Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 29, 2019