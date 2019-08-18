|
Marietta D. Vincent
Louisville, KY - Marietta D. Vincent , 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
She was born on December 10, 1937 in Sweden, Kentucky to Lee and Dalcie (Meredith) Chambers. She was a beautician for over 40 years and was a member of Grace Crossing Church. She made the best Chocolate Health cake, Dump cake, and Chicken & Dumplings. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Glen Vincent, son, Kerrylee Glenn (Becky) Vincent, son, Terry Allen Vincent, 5 grandchildren, Amanda Grace Vincent, Brent Allen Vincent, Cassie Lynn (Austin) Baxter, Tyler JG Vincent, Hannah Faith Vincent, 2 great grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Vincent & Archer Wayne Baxter.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Grace Crossing Church, 6107 Ashby Lane, with two hours of visitation prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow services at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Marietta's memory be made to Leukemia Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019