|
|
Marietta E. "Teddy" (Banet) Gesenhues
Floyds Knobs - Marietta Emma (Banet) Gesenhues, age 102, of Floyds Knobs, IN, died on September 1, 2019. Teddy, as she was known to most, led an extraordinary life. She was born April 3, 1917, to the late Joseph and Eva Banet. She was co-owner and operator of B & G Market during the 1970s. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church and longtime volunteer at Floyd Memorial Hospital. She loved cooking, sewing and working in her garden. She was at home at the card table and loved winning at Pinochle and Euchre almost as much as she hated losing.
Teddy was a shining example of everything good in life for all those who loved her. She instilled a dedicated work ethic and commitment to education in her family, throughout the generations. Teddy spent her life in service to others and always made clear the importance of family over everything else. Surviving her are her children: Janice Fessel (Doug); George Jr. (Mary); Mary Silva (Guy); Victoria Summerville; and Herman. Also surviving her are her 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Teddy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Anne Banet and Joanne Banet. She is additionally survived by her friend and caregiver Rita Fenwick. She was predeceased by her one sister and eight brothers, her son Norman, an infant granddaughter, and her former husband George, Sr.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and from 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, in the chapel where she loved the stained glass windows.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Franciscan Kitchen, 748 South Preston Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203, a place near and dear to Teddy's heart.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019