Marietta S. Futrell
Louisville - Marietta S. Futrell, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, she was 58.
Born January 8, 1961 in Louisville, she was the youngest of five children to the late John T. Gunnell, Sr. and Mildred Elaine Thompson Gunnell.
Marietta graduated high school and met the love of her life, Joe Futrell. They were united in marriage on November 15, 1980 in Louisville and have been devoted to each other for over 38 years.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Gunnell, John "Buddy" Gunnell, Jr. and Sandy Miles.
Marietta is survived by husband, Joe; daughter, Elaina; sister, Beverly Kilkelly (Michael) and three nieces.
A celebration of Marietta's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of celebration at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Kentucky School for the Blind.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019