Marilyn A. StengelLouisville - Marilyn Ann Stengel, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky June 27, 1937 to the late Robert and Josephine Thompson. She was a Bench Clerk with Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's office and she and her husband owned Cedar Heights Liquor in Okolona.Her husband James T. Stengel and brother Bruce Thompson preceded Marilyn in death.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan Bishop(Byron), son, James "Jay" Stengel(Lisa), grandchildren, Corey Stengel(Amy), Vicky Stengel, Joey Stengel, great grandchildren, Remington Stengel, Emerson Stengel and a host of other family members and friends.A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Crusade for Children or St. Jude. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.