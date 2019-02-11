Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Marilyn Ann "Bitsy" Kraft Obituary
Marilyn "Bitsy" Ann Kraft

New Albany - Marilyn A. Kraft, 84, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Survivors include her son Kyle Kraft, daughter-n-law Angie Kraft. Grandson, C.J. Everett. Sister, Marie Williams. Niece and Nephew, Terrie and Tom Grant. Great Nieces and Nephews, Marcia and Joe Alverson, Meredith and Colin Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George "Buddy" Kraft, Sister Lucille Fitzpatrick, Brother Arthur Leo Williams Jr. Visitation will be at Kraft Funeral Home 708 E. Spring St. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday in the Kraft Chapel with private entombment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Online condolences can be left at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
