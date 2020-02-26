Resources
Marilyn Annette Thompson

Marilyn Annette Thompson In Memoriam
June 1, 1940 - March 22, 2018

Dear Marilyn,

In a couple of months we should have been married 58 years. Thank you for all the wonderful years you gave me before that dreaded cancer took you away.

Our time together was the happiest years of my life. Everything about me that

represented good, is because of you.

I pray to God that He will let me be with you again, when He calls me home.

Often times I talk to you because I feel you are right beside me. Thank you, Marilyn, for the great love you gave me and the great love you let me give you.

You are still my soulmate, my best friend, my partner, the best thing that ever happened to me.

Love Forever,

Charlie "Tee"
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 22, 2020
