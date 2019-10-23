Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Resources
Marilyn Brewer


1941 - 2019
Marilyn Brewer Obituary
Marilyn Brewer

Louisville - Marilyn Elaine (Collicutt) Brewer, 78, of Louisville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Louisville, KY, August 23, 1941, where she lived with her parents until she attended college at Eastern Kentucky University. At 16, she met Tommy, the love of her life, to whom she was happily married for 58 years. A loving mother, mother in-law, and grandmother, she worked at Dey Systems, Inc., and retired from the Bureau of the Census in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Her passions included her family and pets—Otto, Charlie and Sambo. She was a great listener and friend, who loved to sing and play the piano. She loved reading books and also cooking for her family and trying out new recipes. A loyal Kentucky Wildcat fan, she enjoyed cheering for the Cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brewer, and her parents Austin and Doris Collicutt.

She is survived by her three sons, John (Betsy); Jeff (Paula); Marc (Lori); and one daughter Sheryl Brewer Gaddie (Ray). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jonathan Brewer (Kimmy), Rebekah Brewer, Taylor Brewer, Austin Brewer, Matthew Brewer, Liam Gaddie, and Teagan Gaddie. She is also survived by several cousins and a family friend, Joan Prestigiacomo.

Funeral Arrangements are with Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with visitation hours from 2 - 8 pm on Friday, October 25th, and 10 am - 1 pm on Saturday, October 26th, with services to follow at the Funeral home immediately following visitation. Minister Caleb Brown of Northside Christian Church, New Albany, Indiana, will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery on Dixie Highway in Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to METAvivor Research and Support Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
