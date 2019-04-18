Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Southwest Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Southwest Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
More Obituaries for Marilyn Gudger
Marilyn Gudger


1953 - 2019
Marilyn Gudger Obituary
Marilyn Gudger

Louisville - Marilyn Gudger, 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Marilyn was a retired pre-school teacher and was a self-employed caretaker.

She was born on June 23, 1953 in Parrottsville, Tennessee to Tom "Pete" and Flossie (Robinson) Allen. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles E Allen.

Marilyn is survived by her loving Husband of 50 years Johnny Gudger, daughters, Monica Gudger, and Shelia Johnson, sons, John Gudger and Match Gudger, grandchildren, Ashley Gudger, Dwight Gudger, Dustin Gudger, April Gudger, Cortez Johnson, Corea Lee, JaIonna Gudger, Jaden Gudger, and Dionna Means. She is also survived by a host of extended family.

Visitation will be on Friday April 19, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Memorial Service will be at Friday at 12pm at the Funeral Home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
