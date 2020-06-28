Marilyn Jackson
Louisville - Marilyn Wallace Dutton Jackson, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William M. Jackson; brother, Donald Dutton; daughters, Terri Marie Jackson and Karen Leigh Jackson Kirtley; grandson Shawn Michael Graf; and great-grandson, Christian Lewis. She leaves behind to cherish and celebrate her life a sister, Sue Myrick; her children, William A. Jackson (Joyce), Joel W. Jackson, Mark A. Jackson (Dawn), Cindy Graf (John), Fred Kirtley; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10am at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners' Children Hospital
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.