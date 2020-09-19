Marilyn Janice EmbryCrestwood - Marilyn Janice Embry, 77, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Friendship Health & Rehab Center in Pewee Valley, Kentucky. She was born in Clementsville, KY and was a retired Vice President of PNC Bank. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church in Centerfield, KY.Marilyn's biggest joy in life was spending time with her grand kids and family, and traveling.She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Pettit.Survivors include her husband, Roger Embry, three sons, David Alan Pettit (Carrie) of New Whiteland, IN, Ken Pettit (Heidi) of San Diego, CA, Larry Pettit (Debby) of Crestwood, KY, three step-daughters, Terri West (David) of Bedford, KY, Connie Ulery (Steve) of Fisherville, KY, and Peggy Embry of Louisville, a brother, Ronnie Phillips of Midland, TX, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all funeral services will be private for the family. Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Ave., Clarksville, IN has been entrusted with her services.