Marilyn Jean Chipman
1932 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Chipman

LaGrange - Marilyn Jean Chipman, 88, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She was born to the late Robert and Lucy (Snowden) Hamblen on July 18, 1932 in Westport, Kentucky.

Marilyn was a nurses aid at the Episcopal Church Home and a member of Prospect Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her brothers; Carl Hamblen and Rick Hamblen.

Left to cherish the memory of Marilyn are her children; Don Chipman (Dustie Newburn), David Chipman, Barby Williams (Vernon) and Sue Shinkle (Greg), 6 grandchildren; Tom Williams (Lisa), Tim Williams, Todd Williams, Trey Williams, Jaimelee Steurer (Jason) and Brad Kesler (Lora), 5 great-grandchildren, sister; Ruby Lucille Hamblen, sister-in-law; Judy Hamblen, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Marilyn at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in LaGrange, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Marilyn's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
