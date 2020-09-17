Marilyn Jean Chipman
LaGrange - Marilyn Jean Chipman, 88, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She was born to the late Robert and Lucy (Snowden) Hamblen on July 18, 1932 in Westport, Kentucky.
Marilyn was a nurses aid at the Episcopal Church Home and a member of Prospect Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her brothers; Carl Hamblen and Rick Hamblen.
Left to cherish the memory of Marilyn are her children; Don Chipman (Dustie Newburn), David Chipman, Barby Williams (Vernon) and Sue Shinkle (Greg), 6 grandchildren; Tom Williams (Lisa), Tim Williams, Todd Williams, Trey Williams, Jaimelee Steurer (Jason) and Brad Kesler (Lora), 5 great-grandchildren, sister; Ruby Lucille Hamblen, sister-in-law; Judy Hamblen, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marilyn at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in LaGrange, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Marilyn's name.