Marilyn Jean Jewell
Louisville - Marilyn Jean Jewell, 87, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.
Marilyn was retired from the City of Louisville Community Action Agency.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Sheeley; brother, Beverly Thompson; and sister, Glenda Murphy.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Frances Knox, Michael Rondenelli (Paula), C.B. Williams (Brenda), and Pamela Thurman (Bobby); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Brown; and her brothers, Cpt. James Thompson, Fritz Sheeley, and John Knee
Visitation will be Thursday, November 19 at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a funeral service at 6:00 pm, followed by cremation.
Memories of Marilyn and messages of support for the family can be shared at, www.nunnelleyfuneral.com
