Marilyn Jean JewellLouisville - Marilyn Jean Jewell, 87, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.Marilyn was retired from the City of Louisville Community Action Agency.She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Sheeley; brother, Beverly Thompson; and sister, Glenda Murphy.Marilyn is survived by her children, Frances Knox, Michael Rondenelli (Paula), C.B. Williams (Brenda), and Pamela Thurman (Bobby); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Brown; and her brothers, Cpt. James Thompson, Fritz Sheeley, and John KneeVisitation will be Thursday, November 19 at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a funeral service at 6:00 pm, followed by cremation.Memories of Marilyn and messages of support for the family can be shared at, www.nunnelleyfuneral.com