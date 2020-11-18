1/1
Marilyn Jean Jewell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Jean Jewell

Louisville - Marilyn Jean Jewell, 87, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.

Marilyn was retired from the City of Louisville Community Action Agency.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Sheeley; brother, Beverly Thompson; and sister, Glenda Murphy.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Frances Knox, Michael Rondenelli (Paula), C.B. Williams (Brenda), and Pamela Thurman (Bobby); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Brown; and her brothers, Cpt. James Thompson, Fritz Sheeley, and John Knee

Visitation will be Thursday, November 19 at Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a funeral service at 6:00 pm, followed by cremation.

Memories of Marilyn and messages of support for the family can be shared at, www.nunnelleyfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved