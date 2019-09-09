|
Marilyn Jean Miller Gutowski
Jeffersonville - MARILYN JEAN MILLER GUTOWSKI, Jeffersonville, age 79, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd. She worked for the US Census Bureau, Cardinal Village Apartments, and Kroehler Manufacturing. After retiring she remained active as a hostess for Bob Evans and Red Lobster.
Marilyn was an avid UofL Cardinal fan. She loved knitting, baking, playing the piano, Christmas and Derby, hosting potluck dinners, going out to restaurants, and most of all, spending time with family and being a Memaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Evelyn Miller.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Cindy A. (Michael P.) Eve, Jeffersonville, and Connie L. Gutowski, Charlestown, and son, Richard A. (Barbara) Gutowski, Clarksville; brother, Charles Kenneth (Mary) Miller, Sr., Jeffersonville, and sister, Susan Keller, Myrtle Beach, SC.; grandchildren, Christina Gutowski, Jack Eve, Anthony Molina, Travis (Allison) Molina, Chris Molina, Kelly (Zack) Engel, Emily Helton, Brett Gutowski, Rick Gutowski, Stephanie (Zach) Sullivan, Suzie (Jeremy) Fleenor, and Kyle Johnson; and several great-grandchildren, "Cuz," nieces, and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and from 12:00 to 6:00 PM on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019