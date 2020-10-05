Marilyn Joyce Kent Rutherford
Louisville - Joyce Rutherford (née Marilyn Joyce Kent), 81, passed away on October 5, 2020 at home. She is survived by her husband, Robert Rutherford, and her four children, Scott Rutherford, Marilyn Nash, Alex Rutherford and Peggy Glasgow, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206.
Please see more information on the website for Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., - pearsonfuneralhome.com
.