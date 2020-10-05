1/1
Marilyn Joyce Kent Rutherford
Marilyn Joyce Kent Rutherford

Louisville - Joyce Rutherford (née Marilyn Joyce Kent), 81, passed away on October 5, 2020 at home. She is survived by her husband, Robert Rutherford, and her four children, Scott Rutherford, Marilyn Nash, Alex Rutherford and Peggy Glasgow, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206.

Please see more information on the website for Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., - pearsonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
