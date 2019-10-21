|
Marilyn Lee White
Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Marilyn Lee White, 74, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville, with a private burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 PM and on Thursday prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. She passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn was born on February 23, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late George and Dorothy Javins. A 1963 graduate of Portland Christian School, she retired after 27 years from Philip Morris Company in Louisville and was a member of First Christian Church in Jeffersonville. Marilyn dedicated her entire life to her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Robert Javins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Larry White; three children, Jeff White (Penny); Lori Stinson (David); Dawn White; two siblings, Carolyn Vincent (Jim); Carl Javins (Kim); a sister-in-law, Madeline Javins; sister by choice, Madeline Simpson; three grandchildren, Cama Stillman (Ben); Dylan Stinson; Katelyn Stinson; and four step-grandchildren, Jennifer Brown (Spencer); Terry Lee Sullivan (Kayla); Kylia Wilson (Rich); and Tara Brooks (Brandon).
Memorial contributions can be made to the Portland Christian School, 8509 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40242. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019