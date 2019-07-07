|
Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller
Louisville - Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller 87, passed from this life to her next great adventure July 1, 2019. She was a member of the Louisville Board of Realtors and retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers. Our Mom loved to travel, shop, spend time with her family and read voraciously. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Mom is reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her; Charles T Miller, husband, Tom Miller, son, parents Grace and Herbert Shields and 2 grandchildren and a son-in-law.
She leaves behind the legacy of 5 daughters and their husbands; Sharon Flowers, Becky and Charlie Hill, Linda and Mike Burton, Marilyn and Ed Reasor, Debbie and Joe Rapp and daughter-in-law Bertha Miller. Grandma was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held July 12 2019, 11 a.m. at Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. We will have a Celebration of her Life following the service at 14433 Troon Drive in Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kentucky Educational Television KET.org/donate or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019