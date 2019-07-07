Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zachery Taylor National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller Obituary
Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller

Louisville - Marilyn Loretta Roe Miller 87, passed from this life to her next great adventure July 1, 2019. She was a member of the Louisville Board of Realtors and retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers. Our Mom loved to travel, shop, spend time with her family and read voraciously. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Mom is reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her; Charles T Miller, husband, Tom Miller, son, parents Grace and Herbert Shields and 2 grandchildren and a son-in-law.

She leaves behind the legacy of 5 daughters and their husbands; Sharon Flowers, Becky and Charlie Hill, Linda and Mike Burton, Marilyn and Ed Reasor, Debbie and Joe Rapp and daughter-in-law Bertha Miller. Grandma was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held July 12 2019, 11 a.m. at Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. We will have a Celebration of her Life following the service at 14433 Troon Drive in Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kentucky Educational Television KET.org/donate or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.