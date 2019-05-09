|
|
Marilyn "Mickie" Mae Morgan
Louisville - 83, passed away May 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Isaac Morgan.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 64 years, Isaac "Ikey" Morgan; beloved mother of, Vickie Nobles, Jo Ann "Josie" Hardison (Eddie), Jeannie Davis (John), Marilyn Sandlin, Paul Morgan (Linda), Lisa Crenshaw (Greg), Kelly Brown (Moe), and Robert Morgan (Rita); 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Becker; nephew, Mark Ford; great-great-niece, Kathryn Ford; and many other extended family members and friends.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of "Mickie" with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019