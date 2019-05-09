Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel
Resources
Marilyn Mae "Mickie" Morgan

Marilyn Mae "Mickie" Morgan Obituary
Marilyn "Mickie" Mae Morgan

Louisville - 83, passed away May 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Isaac Morgan.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 64 years, Isaac "Ikey" Morgan; beloved mother of, Vickie Nobles, Jo Ann "Josie" Hardison (Eddie), Jeannie Davis (John), Marilyn Sandlin, Paul Morgan (Linda), Lisa Crenshaw (Greg), Kelly Brown (Moe), and Robert Morgan (Rita); 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Becker; nephew, Mark Ford; great-great-niece, Kathryn Ford; and many other extended family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.

Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of "Mickie" with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
