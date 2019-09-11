Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Marilyn Mechelle Allen Obituary
Marilyn Mechelle Allen

Buffalo - Mrs. Marilyn Mechelle Allen, age 47, of Buffalo, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mrs. Allen was born on September 30, 1971 in Louisville, KY. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 21 years, Wallace M. Allen; parents, Garland "Pete" Franklin and Rosalee Franklin; sons, Michael Franklin, Steven Moran and Steven Allen and 6 grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Coral Ridge Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 1p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
