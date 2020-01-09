Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Muse-Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Muse-Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Muse-Johnson Obituary
Marilyn Muse-Johnson

Fort Pierce - Marilyn Muse-Johnson, 71, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was born to the late Louis K. and Lillian B. (Bailey) Johnson in Louisville and later resided in Fort Pierce, Florida. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Louis Edward, William Lee, and Mark Alan Johnson.

Marilyn graduated from Loretto High School in 1966. She retired as a nuclear medicine technologist. She enjoyed her cruises with her beloved daughter, Mary.

She is survived by her children, Mary Muse of Fort Pierce, FL, Rebekah Muse of Jacksonville, NC, Glenn D. Muse (Jennifer) and Adam L. Muse (Erin) both of Louisville. She is also survived by her brother David Johnson, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -