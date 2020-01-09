|
|
Marilyn Muse-Johnson
Fort Pierce - Marilyn Muse-Johnson, 71, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was born to the late Louis K. and Lillian B. (Bailey) Johnson in Louisville and later resided in Fort Pierce, Florida. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Louis Edward, William Lee, and Mark Alan Johnson.
Marilyn graduated from Loretto High School in 1966. She retired as a nuclear medicine technologist. She enjoyed her cruises with her beloved daughter, Mary.
She is survived by her children, Mary Muse of Fort Pierce, FL, Rebekah Muse of Jacksonville, NC, Glenn D. Muse (Jennifer) and Adam L. Muse (Erin) both of Louisville. She is also survived by her brother David Johnson, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020