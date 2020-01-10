Resources
Marilyn Pfeiffer


1938 - 2020
Louisville - Marilyn Rea Pfeiffer, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

She was born on December 18, 1938 in Louisville, KY to the late Henry Sr., and Lillian Kelting. She is also preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Eugene Pfeiffer, Sr., daughter Mary Beth Pfeiffer, son Eugene Pfeiffer, Jr., and sister Renee Reid.

Marilyn was very proud of being a member of Mary's Rosary Makers.

She is survived by her son, Lance Pfeiffer, brother, Henry Jr. (Brenda) Kelting, sister, Patricia DeVore, several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and nieces, nephews and aunt Juanita Davis.

A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059) at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Bernadette Catholic Church and/or Hosparus of Louisville.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
