Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Marilyn (O'Bryan) Preher

Marilyn (O'Bryan) Preher Obituary
Marilyn (O'Bryan) Preher

LOUISVILLE - 75, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was an amazing wife, mother, Mimi and friend. She will be remembered best for her warm heart, her willingness to give, and her inherent beliefs.

Marilyn was a native of Mooleyville, KY and a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Anna Rita (Manning) O'Bryan; son, John B. Preher III; siblings, JoAnn Manning, Helen Greenwell, and Junius A. O'Bryan and brothers-in-law, Bobby Greenwell and Terry Highbaugh.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John B. Preher; daughters, Kimberly J. Preher and Leigh Ann Duque (Francis); grandchildren, Olivia L. Preher, Hannah E. Duque, John C. Duque and Garrett M. Duque; great-granddaughter, Norah L. Stone; siblings, Fran Clark (Mike), Mary Rita Neff (Jack), Jean Moore, John O'Bryan (Wilma), Doris Werner (Robert), Rebecca Highbaugh, Ellen Brothers (Dennis), Mike O'Bryan (Diana), Andrea Esarey (Gary Bradly), and Betty Polen (Brad) and brother-in-law, George Manning.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 6th Street with burial in St. Michael Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
