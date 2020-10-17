1/1
Marilyn Schwatrz Gellhaus
Marilyn Schwatrz Gellhaus

Louisville - Marilyn Schwartz Gellhaus, passed peacefully to her Heavenly Father Friday, October 16, 2020 with loved ones by her side. She was a native of Louisville, Kentucky and the youngest of ten children of Claudie Cundiff Schwartz and James D. Schwartz. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, loved country music; time spent at the lake, dancing and was an avid fan of the University Louisville Cardinals.

She is preceded in death by both parents, her siblings, her husband of sixty-two years, Donald F. Gellhaus; sons, Donald L. Gellhaus(Janice), Gregory D. Gellhaus(Frita), and Dwayne M. Gellhaus(Jennifer).

She is survived by, her daughters-in-law, Janice Gellhaus, Frita Gellhaus, Jennifer Gellhaus; her grandchildren, Vanessa Allison(James), Alycia Chess(Jason), Lori Gellhaus, Gregg Gellhaus(Amanda), Chad Gellhaus, D. Michael Gellhaus and Shelby Chatfield(Cliff), Six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special loving care was given to her over the past seven years by her niece and guardian, Kay Smith Russell, and loving caregivers, Marilyn McCarty, Mary Stark Monroe, Kathy Smith and the staff at Sam Swope Care Center of Masonic Homes.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9am until 10:30am at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona. Funeral Mass will be at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 at 11am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be given in her name to St. Rita Catholic Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
