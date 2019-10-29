|
Marilyn Seabrook Pinaire
New Albany - Marilyn Seabrook Pinaire, 92, long time resident of New Albany, IN, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Evanston, IL. The Seabrook family has been in New Albany since 1814. Marilyn was born November 27, 1926 in New Albany, IN to Charlotte Herzer Seabrook and Paul Wesley Seabrook. In junior high she met the love of her life, Marvin Edward Pinaire, who she was married to for 60 years until his death in 2008. She was a graduate of New Albany High School and DePauw University where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma sorority. She taught school in New Albany for several years and then became involved in many civic organizations Marilyn devoted herself to serving her church, Trinity United Methodist in New Albany. She used her impressive culinary skills to prepare lovely luncheons, receptions and bereavement meals. She was an active member of United Methodist Women and visited shut-ins bearing bouquets of fresh flowers gathered from her own garden. She sent thoughtful, often funny, cards and notes by the hundreds! She taught a Sunday School class for young adults and was on the board of the Indiana Methodist Children's Home for 10 years. She also served on the Culbertson Widow's Home Board for over 20 years. Marilyn is survived by her loving children; daughter Susan Pinaire Breece (James III) of Evanston, IL and son Stephen Edward Pinaire (Beverly) of Wilmette, IL; grandchildren James E. Breece IV(Sabina), Emily Breece Smith(Peter), Alex Pinaire(Leah),Benjamin, Quinn and Zachary Pinaire; great grand-children Greyson and Henry Breece, Charles and Oliver Smith, and seven nieces and nephews. A funeral service celebrating Marilyn's life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday November 2, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church (2796 Charlestown Rd.) with private burial in Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.(1119 E. Market St.) from 4 - 8 PM Friday and from 9:30 - 10:30 AM Friday at the Church. Memorial Contributions can be given to Trinity United Methodist Church(New Albany, IN) or Three Crowns Park Employee Scholarship Fund(Evanston, IL).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019