Marilyn Willis Tasman
Marilyn Willis Tasman, 96, died of old age on May 28, in Evansville, Indiana. Born in Findlay, Ohio, she moved to Louisville as a child and lived for many years in the Iroquois Park area. She experienced the 1937 Flood, worked for duPont during WWII, was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels and with Red Cross as a blood delivery driver.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gail and Ralph Willis; husband, Edward Tasman; sister, Maxine McLemore (Mac); and brother, Robert Willis. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Marjorie Fink (Herb); daughter, Sue Jacobs; son, Robert Jacobs; niece, Donna Steinrock; and grand daughter, Megan Jacobs.

Cremation has been arranged with Alexander East Funeral Home in Evansville, IN. Remains will be laid to rest at Resthaven in Louisville. No services are planned.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
