Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan
Louisville - Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Saturday January 11, 2020. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-eight years Bill Hagan, daughters, Maria Schram(Chuck), Julie Straub(Jeff), Lisa Hagan, Susan Hagan(Ken Payne), twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm, with a rosary service at 3pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or St. Jude. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
