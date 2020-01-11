Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
8709 Preston Hwy.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan Obituary
Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan

Louisville - Marilyn Wooldridge Hagan, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Saturday January 11, 2020. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-eight years Bill Hagan, daughters, Maria Schram(Chuck), Julie Straub(Jeff), Lisa Hagan, Susan Hagan(Ken Payne), twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm, with a rosary service at 3pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to or St. Jude. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -