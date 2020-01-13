|
Marilyn Yvonne Haycraft
Louisville - age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1941 to the late Thelma Young-Isbelle.
She is survived by her husband, Blondy Ryan "BR" Haycraft; son, Mike Haycraft (Tammy); daughter, Alanna Hale; grandchildren, Alexis Haycraft-Wilson, Cody Haycraft (Jordan), Madison Haycraft, Chelsea Lynch (Robert), Erica Bland, Paige Cecil, and Ryan Haycraft; and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Memorial Visitation will be from 11 AM - 3 PM at Owen Funeral Home before the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020