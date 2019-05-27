Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Marina Markham
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Marina Markham


Louisville - Marina M. Markham 90, of Valley Station, passed away Friday May 24, 2019 with her family by her side. Marina was a home maker devoting all of her love and time raising her family. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Marina is survived by her two children, Cynthia Kessler and her son Edward Walk, four grandchildren; Ashley Walk, Jennifer Leonard, Gabe Lardner, and Eddie Kessler also five great-grandchildren.

A celebration service for Marina will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 12:00 P.M at advantage funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. her burial will follow the service at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday May 28 from 2 to 8 P.M. You can share memories with the Markham family at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019
