Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
For more information about
Marion Conver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Conver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion F. Conver


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion F. Conver Obituary
Marion F. Conver

Louisville - Marion F. Conver (Age 94)

of Louisville, KY, passed away on March 26, 2019, at the Episcopal Church Home of Louisville.

Formerly of the Washington, D.C., area, she was a member of the Westport Road Baptist Church since moving to Louisville, and, when able attended the First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville, Indiana, as well as Melbourne Heights Baptist Church in Louisville.

Mrs. Conver spend the bulk of her adult years as a devoted wife, homemaker, and caregiver. Earlier, she was an elementary school teacher, daycare worker, and substitute teacher. Missions was a life-long theme. She served and led in local church Women's Missions groups for many years. Perhaps her most gratifying job was when she served as a secretary for the office of the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board in Taipei, Taiwan. Her children and grandchildren honor her legacy in education and the love of the Church by serving in education, ministry, missions, medicine, law, and through active participation in local churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Conver of Louisville, KY; parents, Edward and Maude Coates of Silver Spring, MD; sisters Edna Boyd of Washington and Lillian Leland of California; and a grandson, Michael L. Conver of Louisville, KY. Mrs. Conver is survived by four sons; four daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister.

Visitation will be at the Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY, on Tuesday, April 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the of American, the Juvenile Diabetes Association (JDRF), or to the Youth Mission Fund of Westport Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now