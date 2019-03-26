|
Marion H. Smith
Louisville - Marion H. Smith, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Marion was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Beuchel Women's Club and "Majestic Belles". She was retired from PNC Bank and after retirement was a greeter at Sam's Club.
Her husband Bobby L. Smith precedes Marion in death.
Left to cherish her memory are a host nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Feather.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 5505 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40291, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society or Buechel Women's Club. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com for the full obituary and to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019