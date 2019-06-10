|
Marion Harvey McAllister
Louisville - Marion Harvey McAllister, 82, of Louisville passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1936 to the late Harvey and Theresa (Vessels) McAllister. Mr. McAllister was retired from General Electric and was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn June McAllister, a son Marion H. McAllister, Jr.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Hogan and a great granddaughter, Ta'Liyah Hamblin. Left to cherish his memory are is daughters, Cindy Starck (Jack), Cathy Smothers (Danny), Debbie Miller (Ernie), Margie Embry (Bill) and Lisa Harper (Jerry); sons, Steven, David (Marcy), and Kelley McAllister; a brother, Donald McAllister (Patty) and a sister, Doris Williams; 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A funeral mass for Mr. McAllister will be held on Thursday at 10 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd. with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Tuesday and 2-8 pm on Wednesday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 10, 2019