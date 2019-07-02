|
Marion Hurt
Louisville - Marion Marshall Hurt, 84, of Louisville, KY passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019.
He was a Navy Veteran and worked at General Electric for more than 30 years before he retired. Marion and his wife Darwina were married for 48 years before her death in February.
Marion loved being retired and he and Darwina would spend time between their homes in Louisville and Florida. He had a passion for fishing, loved animals and enjoyed traveling.
Marion was a kind and unique person and truly lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a loving uncle and a true friend and will be missed by all who loved him.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Nazareth Home, both the Newburg and Clifton locations for their loving and compassionate care.
He is survived by his nephew, David Wolford (Beverly); niece, Vicki Masterson (Tim); great nephew, Justin Masterson (Jessica); great niece, Jessica Masterson; and his canine companion, Peppy.
Visitation is Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral is Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts: , Humane Society or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019