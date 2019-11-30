|
|
Marion Louise Clark
CLARK, MARIAN LOUISE passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was met at the gates of Heaven by her beloved husband of 57 years, Joseph M. Clark, her parents Floyd and Norma Barrick, her brother Floyd Barrick, sister Carol Franz and two children Joseph Clark and Judith Franck.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters; Victoria Hermann (Gary) Lynn Coates (Tom), six grandchildren; Nicholas Murphy, Melissa Brown (Bart), Tiffany Hermann, Gary Hermann, II, Andrew Clark (Rebecca), Tony Clark (Lisa), five great grandchildren, special life long friends; Bernice (Butchie) Fisher, Mary Joe Lipp and Sister Luke.
She was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church and will be missed by many friends there. Hers was a life truly well lived. Words can't express the gratitude we have for the caring Staff at the Nazareth Home, who helped ease her journey for the last five years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 1010 Schiller Avenue at Kentucky Street with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Sisters of Charity Volunteer Program, P. O. Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky, 40048
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019