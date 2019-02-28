Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Marion N. Fletcher Obituary
Marion N. Fletcher

Louisville - 49, passed away February 20, 2019

He was an employee at Valmont Coatings Gateway Galvanizing.

He is survived by his wife; Sheila Fletcher, 5 children Tiesha, Sheila and Monyeah Fletcher, Jasamaree Charlton and Corease Howard, his mother; Carolyn Joy Fletcher, his father; Marion Brewer, his siblings; Vickie Johnson and Carliss Lonita Fletcher, 2 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, visitation 9-11 am Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
